Reggie Bush reinstated as 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, changes in NCAA rules led to the decision

FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP
FILE - Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush of the University of Southern California smiles while posing for photos after a news conference in New York, Dec. 10, 2005. Reggie Bush has been reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, more than a decade after Southern California returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 10:08:26-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Reggie Bush has been reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner more than a decade after Southern California returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.

Heisman Trust President Michael Comerford said the Trust considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years that now make some forms of athlete compensation permissible.

Bush amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns in 2005.

He received the fifth-most first-place votes in Heisman history.

