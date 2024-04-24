Reggie Bush reinstated as 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, changes in NCAA rules led to the decision

NEW YORK (AP) — Reggie Bush has been reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner more than a decade after Southern California returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.

Heisman Trust President Michael Comerford said the Trust considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years that now make some forms of athlete compensation permissible.

Bush amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns in 2005.

He received the fifth-most first-place votes in Heisman history.