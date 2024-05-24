Report: Boxer Ryan Garcia's 2nd sample tests positive for banned substance after upset win over Devin Haney

A second sample from professional boxer Ryan Garcia has reportedly tested positive for a banned substance following his stunning upset win over Devin Haney last month.

ESPN reported that a Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory examined Garcia's B-sample and found it contained ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug used to stimulate muscle mass and strength. Garcia's A-sample, which was taken the day before and the day of the fight, also tested positive for ostarine earlier this month.

A group of lawyers representing the 25-year-old fighter defended their client, saying that after the original urine sample tested positive, Garcia willingly submitted a hair sample that came back negative. They point to that as proof that he did not take any performance-enhancing drugs.

"Ryan has voluntarily submitted to tests throughout his career, which have always shown negative results," the lawyers said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. "He also tested negative multiple times leading up to the fight against Haney."

Unlike urine tests — which may only detect recent drug use — hair testing can detect drug use approximately 90 days before the sample is examined. However, Haney expressed skepticism over whether a hair test was ever even submitted by Garcia.

"Ryan & his team knew he would test positive," Haney said on social media. "That's why they did a bs 'hair test' on their own which who really ... knows if they did it."

Following news of the second positive sample, Garcia went on a now-deleted expletive-laden tirade on X, denying the results and threatening to quit boxing forever.

"I don't care I'll never make money again with boxing," he said, per Yahoo Sports. "Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke's on y'all."

Garcia knocked down Haney three times during their April 20 pay-per-view bout in New York City and went on to win the match by majority decision, handing the WBC super lightweight champion his first career loss. However, Garcia was not crowned champion because he weighed in three pounds overweight for the 140-pound bout.

The New York State Athletic Commission is reportedly reviewing the matter, and it could lead to the results of the match being overturned.

Adding to his problems, influencer-turned-pro-wrestler Logan Paul announced Thursday that his Prime Hydration company had filed a lawsuit against Garcia over disparaging remarks he has made about Prime and its sports drinks, including suggesting that they could cause liver damage and other harmful side effects.

"Today we begin to hold those accountable who've damaged our brand for attention while we correct the narrative," Paul said in a statement alongside a screenshot of the complaint. "We're here to stay and will continue to change the world of hydration with bold flavors and creative innovation."