Collin Chandler joins Coach Mark Pope, commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shooting guard Collin Chandler has been released from his National Letter of Intent to BYU and will join new head coach Mark Pope at the University of Kentucky.

247Sports is reporting that the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class was set to play for the BYU Cougars but instead will make his college debut with the Kentucky Wildcats.

"Through the past couple of days, the path I had before envisioned has been blurred. After talking with my family and many prayers, this vision has become clearer than ever," said Chandler in an Instagram post. "I am humbled to get the opportunity to continue this journey at the University of Kentucky! Go Wildcats!!!"

According to 247Sports, when Chandler graduated high school, he was ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Utah and ranked as the No. 6 overall combo guard.