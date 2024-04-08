Watch Now
Sports

Actions

REPORT: John Calipari Finalizing Deal to be Arkansas Head Coach

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel
Kentucky Tennessee Basketball
Randy Sartin/AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)
Kentucky Tennessee Basketball
Posted at 12:19 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 00:26:02-04

ESPN's Pete Thamel, and many others, are reporting that John Calipari is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arkansas.

Sources told ESPN:

Calipari's contract is expected to have an overall base salary of slightly less than the $8.5 million he's making at Kentucky, sources told ESPN. However, the deal is expected to be incentive laden with the ability to pass that number.

The report links Calipari's long relationship with John Tyson, one of Arkansas' biggest boosters, as a key driver of the move.

Nothing has been announced by either Arkansas or Kentucky at this time and Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart has told CBS Sports that he has not yet heard from Calipari about any talks with Arkansas.

Less than two weeks agoCalipari and Barnhart sat down with BBN Tonight and discussed their relationship, the future of Kentucky Basketball and their desire to "exit" well.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18