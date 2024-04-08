REPORT: John Calipari Finalizing Deal to be Arkansas Head Coach

ESPN's Pete Thamel, and many others, are reporting that John Calipari is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arkansas.

Sources told ESPN:

Calipari's contract is expected to have an overall base salary of slightly less than the $8.5 million he's making at Kentucky, sources told ESPN. However, the deal is expected to be incentive laden with the ability to pass that number.

The report links Calipari's long relationship with John Tyson, one of Arkansas' biggest boosters, as a key driver of the move.

With Nick Wright of Herman’s Ribhouse. It’s my annual stop when in Fayetteville. Had dinner tonight with my longtime friend John Tyson. If you are anywhere close, it’s worth the drive!!! pic.twitter.com/Qd5Z8fX44i — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 26, 2022

Nothing has been announced by either Arkansas or Kentucky at this time and Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart has told CBS Sports that he has not yet heard from Calipari about any talks with Arkansas.

This is basically immaterial at this point, but just in keeping up with the cadence of the story/ we’ve hit midnight on the East Coast and Calipari still hasn’t contacted Kentucky, per Wildcats AD Mitch Barnhart. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

Less than two weeks agoCalipari and Barnhart sat down with BBN Tonight and discussed their relationship, the future of Kentucky Basketball and their desire to "exit" well.