Scott Drew passes on Kentucky and will remain at Baylor, sources say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott Drew has passed on being the next head coach for Kentucky men's basketball and will remain at Baylor.

Sources tell LEX 18's Keith Farmer that Drew was never offered the job. He was asked to consider it, but after sleeping on it last night, he declined interest in coming to Kentucky.

According to my sources, Baylor's Scott Drew was never offered the job. He was asked to consider the job and, after sleeping on it last night, he has declined interest in coming to Kentucky. #BBN — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 11, 2024

This is a developing story.