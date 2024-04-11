Watch Now
Scott Drew passes on Kentucky and will remain at Baylor, sources say

Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 11:20:56-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott Drew has passed on being the next head coach for Kentucky men's basketball and will remain at Baylor.

Sources tell LEX 18's Keith Farmer that Drew was never offered the job. He was asked to consider it, but after sleeping on it last night, he declined interest in coming to Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

