REPORTS: Mark Pope lands international commitment from Andrija Jelavic

The Kentucky men's basketball Cats have found a big man in the transfer portal. Croatian baller Andrija Jelavic has committed to UK, according to Johnathon Givony of ESPN. The 6-foot-11 power forward is one of the top European prospects in his class, averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

