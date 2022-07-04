Revive Life House hosts inaugural pro-am golf tournament

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville's Revive Life House hosted its first-ever Fourth of July Pro-Am golf tournament. The tournament took place at the champion course at Keene Trace Golf Club in partnership with the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Players were eager to be out on the green with the pros.

One amateur player, Zach Lemons, says, "Just seeing a pro and how he goes about it, it really kinda helps us with our game just being an amateur."

Monday's mission was more than just a tournament. It's a chance for Revive to spread awareness about the opioid epidemic. Revive works with 400 clients each year providing residential and outpatient addiction treatments.

Heather Johnson, with Revive Life House, says, "We know that Kentucky really struggles with this opioid epidemic. We just wanna make sure people know that they are valuable, that they are worthy, they have a purpose and we're here to give them those opportunities."

On this independence day, they hope that more people are aware of the importance of independence from addiction.

Barbasol Championship Tournament Director, Darren Nelson, says, "We're thrilled to support the revive life mission pro-am. We also have six charities that we support as a part of the Barbasol Championship -- our Caddy 127 charities. So by Revive Life mission supporting our event, in turn, we're supporting our Caddy 127 charities as well."

Funds raised from the event will support Revive's expansion of its sober living experience, new initiatives, and facility renovations.

Johnson says, "It's definitely an opportunity to bring people together, for people to share, 'Hey, I have a child, or I had a brother or a sister, or I have my own story' to get together and have those conversations."

Almost everyone is or is close to someone impacted by addiction. Pro-Am golfer Lemons hopes that this non-profit's larger message is heard. He believes this is something everyone should be aware of.

"Being able to be out here and just show support, show someone that you care - I think that goes really a long way," said Lemons.

