Richards, Quickley lead Cats to victory over Mizzou

LEXINGTON — Kentucky opened up its SEC schedule with a 71-59 victory Saturday over Missouri at Rupp Arena.

Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley set the pace for the Wildcats, who improve to 10-3 on the season.

Richards finished the game with 21 points while adding 12 rebounds and 4 blocks to the stat sheet.

Quickley scored 21 points, shooting 4-8 from beyond the arc. The rest of the team shot 0-6 from deep.

Kentucky will now hit the road for its second SEC matchup when they travel to Athens to take on Georgia.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7th.

1st half summary

As expected, the game was pretty sluggish for the first few minutes as both teams started the game a combined 3-11 from the field. Missouri built up a 7-2 run.

Nick Richards was a one-man show for the Wildcats. He scored the team's first 9 points. Tyrese Maxey was the second player to score with 10 minutes to go in the half.

Kentucky took its first lead of the game when Immanuel Quickley hit a 3 to give the Cats a 19-17 lead. Quickley had 6 points in the first half and was 2-3 from downtown.

Richards continued his dominance throughout the opening half, finishing with 17 points (7-10 FG), 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in the first 20 minutes of regulation.

Kentucky led 31-26 at halftime