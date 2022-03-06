Watch
Rival UNC upsets No. 4 Duke in Coach K's Cameron farewell

APTOPIX North Carolina Duke Basketball
Gerry Broome/AP
Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 21:39:23-05

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's emotional home finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, upsetting fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81.

The Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to pull away late and avenge a 20-point home loss last month to the Blue Devils.

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%.

The game featured more than 90 former Blue Devils players participating in a pregame photo with Krzyzewski.

