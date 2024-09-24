Rookie Jayden Daniels nearly flawless for Commanders in 38-33 win over Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that’s happened in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for a season-best 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn’t keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Daniels’ first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman. Later, Daniels stayed in the pocket, took a hit and connected with Terry McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

In the first half, Washington got rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had four receptions for 100 yards.

The Bengals couldn’t reach the end zone on three first-half drives, with Evan McPherson kicking two field goals and missing another.

Meanwhile, Washington didn’t have a drive that fell short of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter, when Austin Seibert kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 31-20.

Cincinnati cut the deficit to 31-26 on Burrow’s second TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Daniels then led a drive that ate up 7 1/2 minutes and ended with the TD pass to McLaurin.

Cincinnati scored on a 1-yard run by Zack Moss to cut the deficit to 38-33 with 40 seconds left, but McPherson’s onside kick was unsuccessful.

Chase had six receptions for 118 yards and two TDs for the Bengals, who also got a touchdown catch by Andrei Iosivas.

Injuries

Commanders RB Ekeler left in the second half with a concussion.

Bengals OT Trent Brown was carted off the field with a right knee injury in the first half and didn’t return.

Up next

Commanders: At Arizona on Sunday.

Bengals: At Carolina on Sunday.