Roper's career day lifts Kentucky past Winthrop

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jaida Roper scored a career high 30 points as the 14th-ranked Kentucky women's team thumped Winthrop 91-36 on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Roper doubled her previous career high of 15 points. The senior from Memphis hit 12 of 13 from the field, including three of four from behind the arc. Roper also made three of six at the line, had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Kentucky (10-0) got a career high 13 points from Blair Green and 12 points from Rhyne Howard , who did not play in the second half. The Cats also got double-figure scoring efforts from Sabrina Haines (11 points) and Tatyana Wyatt (10).

The Cats made 33 of 63 (52.4 percent) from the field, including 13 of 23 (56.5) from behind the arc. Kentucky forced 35 Winthrop turnovers and converted those miscues into 46 points.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, hosting nationally-ranked Louisville at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.