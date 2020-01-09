Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Rose announced he'll return to Kentucky

Last year's second leading rusher returns with more to prove
Posted: 3:57 PM, Jan 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-09 15:57:06-05
items.[0].image.alt
Kentucky running back Asim Rose (10) beats the tackle of Central Michigan defensive back Alonzo McCoy (1) to run for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Overcomes 4 Turnovers, Beats Central Michigan 35-20

LEXINGTON — Kentucky Running Back, A.J. Rose, announced via social media that he will be returning to Lexington for his senior season.

Behind Lynn Bowden Jr., Rose was second on the team in rushing yards in 2019, rushing for a career-high 826 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

He returns to a loaded backfield, that also features Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez.

Rose currently has 1,305 career rushing yards, which is tied for 27th in Kentucky history.

If healthy, he could be well on his way to eclipsing 2,000 career yards in 2020, which would put him in the top-10.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!