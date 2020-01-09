Rose announced he'll return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON — Kentucky Running Back, A.J. Rose, announced via social media that he will be returning to Lexington for his senior season.

Behind Lynn Bowden Jr., Rose was second on the team in rushing yards in 2019, rushing for a career-high 826 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

He returns to a loaded backfield, that also features Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez.

Rose currently has 1,305 career rushing yards, which is tied for 27th in Kentucky history.

If healthy, he could be well on his way to eclipsing 2,000 career yards in 2020, which would put him in the top-10.