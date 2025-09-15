'Sacred ground in college basketball:' UK men's basketball, Rupp Arena to celebrate 50 years of play

2025 marks the 50th year of play for UK men's basketball at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, and celebrations to mark the occasion are slated to last all season, the program announced Monday.

“Rupp Arena is sacred ground in college basketball,” said head coach Mark Pope in a release. “To be part of the 50th season in this building, where so many legends have played and so many memories have been made, it’s incredibly humbling. We’re excited to honor the past, while building toward the future.”

The team has played at the arena since it opened in 1976. Celebrations will include in-venue celebrations and special broadcast through UK Sports Network, as well as "social media throwbacks."

Fans who have helped give Rupp Arena its iconic status will also be recognized throughout the season.

"Throughout the 2025–26 season, fans can expect a variety of tributes to the program’s storied history, including highlight reels, commemorative content and special recognitions during home games," said the release. "The celebration will also spotlight the fans who have made Rupp Arena one of the most electric environments in all of sports."

Find more information on the celebrations here.

