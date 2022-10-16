Sam Houston tops E Kentucky 25-17, with late scores

RICHMOND, KY. (AP) — Seth Morgan capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift Sam Houston to a 25-17 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Ysidro Mascorro forced a fumble on the final kickoff and Tony Williams recovered it for a touchdown.

Keegan Shoemaker was 3 for 6 on the winning drive for 41 yards for the Bearkats and was helped by a 15-yard pass interference penalty.

It was a great response to the Colonels’ 10-play, 83-yard drive, that produced a 17-16 lead with 1:01 to play.

Parker McKinney threw a 2-yard TD pass to Jayden Higgins.

McKinney went 5 of 6 for 53 yards and Braden Sloan carried four times for 30 yards in the three-minute drive.