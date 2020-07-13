Sankey says SEC fall sports decision will come in late July

LEXINGTON, KY- — SEC athletic directors met at the SEC Office in Birmingham today to discuss the conference’s plan of action for returning to play. The only answer we learned today is that daily progress will be vital for a return to happen. Late July is when a decision is expected to be made.

Here is a statement from Commissioner Sankey.

"It is clear that the current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said. "In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."