Sauce Gardner, Nick Van Exel officially graduate from University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — As soon as the New York Jets finished their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner made his way to Cincinnati for UC's Summer 2023 Commencement.

The 22-year-old who left UC to become the school's highest-ever draft pick in 2022 announced earlier this year that he was enrolled in classes and on course to graduate this summer. He finally was able to walk across the stage Friday.

Gardner is one of 15 former or current student-athletes that graduated this week. Also completing his degree is 13-year NBA veteran Nick Van Exel. The UC Hall of Famer was joined by his family at the commencement, the school announced.

Van Exel led Cincinnati to both the Final Four and Elite Eight during his two years in Clifton. He was then drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he received NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors and became an NBA All-Star.

UC said Van Exel is the eighth former men's basketball player to graduate with the help of UC's Student-Athlete Support Services department since 2018. Both he and Gardner are graduating with degrees in interdisciplinary studies.

