Social media data shows most of U.S. cheering for Bengals in playoffs

CINCINNATI — More NFL fans on Twitter are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship games than any other franchise remaining in the NFL playoffs.

This is according to team hashtags and user location data collected by the website BetOnline, which said it tracked over 200,000 tweets since Sunday night.

BetOnline brokedown each state by its rooting interest.



Cincinnati Bengals - 19 states

Kansas City Chiefs - 16 states

Los Angeles Rams 9 states

San Francisco 49ers - 6 states

The Bengals took most of the states east of the Mississippi and a couple out west. Those states included Ohio, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Denver and Utah.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the favorite in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Alaska.

The Los Angeles Rams were popular in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

The 49ers were more favored in California, Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Contributed BetOnline tracked fan interest in the four remaining NFL playoff teams since Sunday, Jan. 23, 2021. The Cincinnati Bengals were the most favored team, taking 19 states.

"There were some interesting takeaways from the map," Ryan Taylor of BetOnline said in a release. "For example, Michigan rooting for the Rams and former (Detroit) Lion Matthew Stafford; Broncos territory rooting for the Bengals to take down division rival Chiefs and the 49ers taking California over the Rams.

RELATED

Check out these adorable Bengals Babies

Jeff Ruby: Bengals fans more excited now than during Super Bowl years

