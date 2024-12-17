Stone Saunders named 2024 MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year

(LEX 18) — UK Athletics says Kentucky signee Stone Saunders was named the 2024 MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Year.

According to a release, Saunders is a quarterback from Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The release notes that he finished his career with a 52-6 record as the starting quarterback and has made history in Pennsylvania for throwing at least 3,00 years in all four high school seasons.

According to the release, Saunders is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and was picked as the No. 11 quarterback in Pennsylvania and the No. 17 quarterback nationally.