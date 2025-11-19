Strack’s 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks help No. 20 Kentucky women beat Purdue 76-35

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clara Strack had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, Jordan Obi also scored 17 points, and No. 20 Kentucky beat Purdue 76-35 on Tuesday night.

Tonie Morgan and Amelia Hassett added 11 points apiece for Kentucky (6-0). The Wildcats — who went into the game averaging 10.0 blocks per game to rank No. 1 nationally — finished with 10 blocks. Kentucky led the country in blocks last season at 7.0 per game.

Teonni Key hit a jumper 15 seconds into the game before Strack followed with a bucket and a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 a little over a minute later and the Wildcats never trailed. Asia Boone hit a 3 that made it a 23-13 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter and Kentucky led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Boilermakers made 2 of 18 (11%) from the field during their five-point third quarter and shot 20% (13 of 65) overall.

Tara Daye had 10 points, all in the first half, and 10 rebounds for Purdue (2-3). Hila Karsh and Kiki Smith combined to score five points on 2-of-15 shooting, 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Karsh went into the game averaging a team-leading 18.0 points per game, and Smith 15.3.

The Wildcats have scored at least 75 points in each of their first six games for the first time since the 2013-14 team did so in seven.

The Wildcats play Saturday at No. 21 and in-state rival Louisville at 2:00.