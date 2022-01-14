Super Bowl organizers say game to remain in Los Angeles

The National Football League says the Super Bowl will remain in Los Angeles despite a recent surge in COVID cases.

According to the Associated Press, NFL officials and local organizers confirmed the news Thursday during a media event.

“We’re working along with everyone here, with the LA County Health Department, to make sure all of our events are being held safely," Katie Keenan, the NFL’s senior director of event operations, told the AP.

Earlier this month, the league had been looking at contingency sites amid concerns of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The league reiterated that they always look for backup sites every year, the AP reported.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will be on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.