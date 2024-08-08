Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in 400-meter hurdles

Paris Olympics Athletics
Petr David Josek/AP
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Paris Olympics Athletics
Posted
and last updated

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again broke her own world record, powering over the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds to defend her Olympic title.

The 25-year-old American has now lowered the world record six times. She was in the lead around the corner and breezed down the home stretch to beat teammate Anna Cockrell by 1.50 seconds, who took home silver.

This was billed as one of the must-see races at the Stade de France, given the rivalry between McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Cockrell crashed the party, with Bol finishing third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18