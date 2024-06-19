Team USA, Ralph Lauren unveil 2024 Olympic parade uniforms paired with basic blue jeans

Red, white and blue ... jeans?

That's what this year's theme for Team USA's 2024 Olympic ceremony uniforms entails, with Ralph Lauren at the helm — or should we say hem — for the ninth time.

The brand unveiled the Opening and Closing Ceremony uniforms Tuesday for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games. And although the athletes will be heading to Paris for the event and won't be the only ones sporting red, white and blue, as the French flag boasts the same colors, their looks will still give off all-American.

For the Opening Ceremony, the base of the outfit features a blue-and-white-striped Oxford shirt, with the men adding a navy tie. On top, the Olympians will wear a red, white and navy blue wool blazer fixed with Ralph Lauren's logo, and on bottom, the crew will don a pair of suede buck shoes and tapered, light denim jeans — a choice the brand acknowledged was "unexpectedly paired" with the rest of the outfit.

Ralph Lauren / Richard Phibbs Ralph Lauren's 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms are shown.

For the Closing Ceremony, Olympians will sport a white moto-style jacket with USA adornments and colors along with white denim jeans that have "TEAM USA" in text on the leg. The uniform is complete with a USA belt and baseball cap.

Ralph Lauren / Richard Phibbs Ralph Lauren's 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony uniforms.

Ralph Lauren said this Team USA collection was inspired by the "dynamic and vibrant" fashion of the Games' host city, the "rich heritage" of Olympic sports and the "patriotic spirit" of the American flag color palette.

"Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA," said Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO. "As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on."

The line also includes the brand's first-ever 100% recycled cotton polo shirt, and styles throughout the Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms — which were all manufactured in the USA — were crafted in part with recycled polyester and USA-grown Responsible Wool Standard certified wool.

Fans and fashionistas alike can shop the Team USA ceremony uniforms and the rest of the collection on RalphLauren.com/Olympics or TeamUSAShop.com.

The Summer Olympic Games will kick off in Paris on July 26 and will end on Aug. 11, 2024.

