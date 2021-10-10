Watch
Sports

Actions

Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal

items.[0].image.alt
Sam Craft/AP
Texas A&M's Seth Small (47) kicks a field goal against Alabama for the win at the end of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Seth Small
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 06:49:44-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games.

Defending national champion Alabama had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.

Texas A&M tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left.

Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent.

Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps