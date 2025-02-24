The Basketball Tournament announces its return to Lexington for 2025 event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Basketball Tournament announced on Monday that it will return to Lexington for its 2025 regional event.

According to a release, La Familia, the Kentucky alumni team, will be featured in the eight-team Lexington Regional hosted by the University of Kentucky.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will advance to TBT's quarterfinals on July 28, followed by the semifinals on July 31. TBT's $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3, according to a release.

The games will be held at Memorial Coliseum from July 18 to 23, and tickets will go on sale on May 6.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to TBT 2025 - The Basketball Tournament.