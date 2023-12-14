The University of Kentucky announces its 2024 football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky has released its 2024 college football game schedule.
Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss
Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 14: vs. Georgia
Sept. 21: vs. Ohio
Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
Oct. 5: OPEN
Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 19: at Florida
Oct. 26: vs. Auburn
Nov. 2: at Tennessee
Nov. 9: OPEN
Nov. 16: vs. Murray State
Nov. 23: at Texas
Nov. 30: vs. Louisville
*home games are in bold
This season will feature eight home games for the Wildcats, starting with four straight games at home. The season will begin on August 31.
More information can be found on the UK football team by clicking here.