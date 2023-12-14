The University of Kentucky announces its 2024 football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky has released its 2024 college football game schedule.

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 14: vs. Georgia

Sept. 21: vs. Ohio

Sept. 28: at Ole Miss

Oct. 5: OPEN

Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: vs. Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 9: OPEN

Nov. 16: vs. Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: vs. Louisville

*home games are in bold

This season will feature eight home games for the Wildcats, starting with four straight games at home. The season will begin on August 31.

