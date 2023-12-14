Watch Now
Sports

Actions

The University of Kentucky announces its 2024 football schedule

UK FOOTBALL.jpg
LEX 18
UK FOOTBALL.jpg
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 20:10:08-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky has released its 2024 college football game schedule.

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss
Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 14: vs. Georgia
Sept. 21: vs. Ohio
Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
Oct. 5: OPEN
Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 19: at Florida
Oct. 26: vs. Auburn
Nov. 2: at Tennessee
Nov. 9: OPEN
Nov. 16: vs. Murray State
Nov. 23: at Texas
Nov. 30: vs. Louisville

*home games are in bold

This season will feature eight home games for the Wildcats, starting with four straight games at home. The season will begin on August 31.

More information can be found on the UK football team by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18