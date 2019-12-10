Three UK football players on the coaches All-SEC teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three Kentucky football players were honored Tuesday with the release of the Southeastern Conference coaches naming their All-SEC teams.

Lynn Bowden was the only Wildcat on the first team and he was the all-purpose player. The other two, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg and punter Max Duffy, are on the second team. On Tuesday the Associated Press had all three as first teamer's along with UK offensive lineman, Drake Jackson.

Kentucky finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 3-5 in the SEC and will face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on December 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.