Tiger Woods seen swinging golf club for first time since car accident

Tiger Woods is making strides after his car wreck.

On Sunday, the golf pro tweeted a 3-second video Sunday that showed him hitting a golf ball while pivoting on his injured leg.

It was the first time golf fans had seen Woods since last year's Masters to see him on a course.

The 15-time major winner was injured in a single-vehicle car crash back in February.

According to police, Woods' SUV crashed over a median and off the road.

Woods shattered bones in his lower right leg, ankle, and foot.

According to the Associated Press, Woods has been in Florida recovering.