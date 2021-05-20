Tim Tebow signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars, will play tight end

After a week of speculation, Tim Tebow has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team confirmed Thursday morning that Tebow had signed a contract and will play tight end. He will reportedly practice with the Jaguars during organized team activities later on Thursday.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be a part of this team," Tebow said in a statement released by the Jaguars. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow's signing comes about a week after NFL Network first reported that the Jaguars planned to sign the former Denver Broncos quarterback as a tight end.

The deal reunites Tebow and Jags head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow in college and led the Florida Gators to two NCAA national championships in 2006 and 2008.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

Tebow, 33, has not played in a regular-season NFL game since 2012.

After a wildly successful college career that included a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2007, Tebow was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010. In 2011, Tebow led Denver to an 8-8 regular-season record that included several close games and late-game heroics. He capped the season off with an improbable overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

Despite the magical 2011 season, Tebow failed to establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback. He made limited appearances for the New York Jets the next season and later briefly joined the Patriots and Eagles without appearing in a regular-season game.

Tebow then tried his hand at baseball and signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. Between 2016 and 2019, Tebow rose to as high as Triple-A while hitting a career .222 with 18 home runs.

In joining the Jaguars, Tebow will find himself on the field with Trevor Lawrence, the team's first overall pick in the 2021 draft — a former national champion at Clemson.