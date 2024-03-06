Transy women's basketball team gets send-off as they head to Wisconsin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a long road for Transylvania’s Women's Basketball team as they packed up and hit the road to Wisconsin. But first, the team got a big send-off at home.

Fans like Jamie Durbin and his wife have been following the team for years.

Durbin says, "We've almost missed no home games at all...over the last two and a half years."

He knows that the team has a lot to be proud of. They are currently the longest-running undefeated college sports team in the country, celebrating 62 straight wins as they head to the Sweet 16.

Durbin says, "Every night when we're coming to home games, and they just keep adding on to that record sometimes it almost brings you to tears a little bit. It's just so fantastic to watch it."

Despite being the undefeated team, there's been disappointment around campus and among fans who would have liked to see the ladies play at home. The university's president has discussed this with the NCAA.

Other Transy teams came to cheer them on. Including the women’s volleyball team. Senior volleyball player Grace Ward says, "We will absolutely be supporting and watching and cheering just as loud as if we were in the stadium. But yeah, it is a bummer that they're that far away."

Ward says the focus on women's sports at this university is empowering.

She says, "It's just important, and it feels so nice to be loved and important at this school and I think our community does a really good job with that."

Durbin says it would have been nice to have more fans, students, and family at the big game. "So that we could have had our regular fan base. A lot of people couldn't make this trip and it kinda came on quick."

Groups are already setting up watch parties to cheer the women on. Durbin doesn't believe not being at home will influence this team — except maybe to make them even stronger.

He says. "I think it's gonna tell a lot about their character, about this school, about the unity of this team and I really think they're gonna rise to the occasion. I really do. I think they'll be back on Sunday victorious."