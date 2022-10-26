Transylvania University to host Lexington Sporting Club first team training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University will be the official training ground for Lexington Sporting Club’s first team in 2023.

The team will use Thomas Field on Transylvania's campus.

The grass pitch will be renovated and outfitted for use by LSC during the team’s inaugural season in USL League One.

“We are excited to partner with the Lexington Sporting Club as they bring professional soccer to Lexington,” said Transylvania President Brien Lewis. “Their commitment to connecting with and supporting the community aligns perfectly with our values and we look forward to hosting the teams as they begin preparing for the future."

Sam Stockley, Sporting Director and Head Coach of LSC’s first team, added, "One of our primary goals as a club is to connect with the community, and we're fortunate to be able to do that here with Transy. It's obviously a well-established institution, but their continued dedication to higher learning and excellence in athletics is inspiring. Parviz Zartoshty and the rest of the athletic department have been nothing but accommodating and willing to work with us to make sure we are able to provide professional standards both on and off the field.”

Lexington will kick off its inaugural season in the spring of 2023. A full match schedule will be released at a later date.