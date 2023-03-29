Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Transylvania women's basketball team heads to Dallas for NCAA DIII championship

IMG_1367.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:34:48-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University hosted a campus send-off as the women's basketball team left for Dallas and the NCAA Division III championship game.

The undefeated Pioneers take on the Christopher Newport Captains at noon ET/11 a.m. CT Saturday, April 1.

There are a number of ways to cheer on the Pioneers during the championship game Saturday.

In Lexington, the university is hosting a watch party at the Kentucky Theatre. Doors open at 11 a.m.

A watch party is happening at 11 a.m. Saturday at KSBar & Grille. In Louisville, there is a gathering at Drake’s - St. Matthews at 11 a.m.

Headed to Dallas? Cheer the team on as they walk the championship “red carpet” at 9:15 CT before the game Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. Those who want to watch will need to subscribe to the CBS Sports Network or one of the streaming services that carries it (Paramount+, Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirectTV Stream).

For additional information on Transylvania’s Championship Week, including plans to celebrate the team April 5, visit transy.edu/wbb23.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community