Transylvania women's basketball team heads to Dallas for NCAA DIII championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University hosted a campus send-off as the women's basketball team left for Dallas and the NCAA Division III championship game.

The undefeated Pioneers take on the Christopher Newport Captains at noon ET/11 a.m. CT Saturday, April 1.

Annnnnd they’re off!! @TUWBX has boarded the bus and the Pioneers are heading to the airport! Hundreds came out this morning to support the team. Recap of the send off coming up at noon on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/YnBBl2zVAf — Austin Pollack (@AustinPollackTV) March 29, 2023

There are a number of ways to cheer on the Pioneers during the championship game Saturday.

In Lexington, the university is hosting a watch party at the Kentucky Theatre. Doors open at 11 a.m.

A watch party is happening at 11 a.m. Saturday at KSBar & Grille. In Louisville, there is a gathering at Drake’s - St. Matthews at 11 a.m.

Headed to Dallas? Cheer the team on as they walk the championship “red carpet” at 9:15 CT before the game Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. Those who want to watch will need to subscribe to the CBS Sports Network or one of the streaming services that carries it (Paramount+, Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirectTV Stream).

For additional information on Transylvania’s Championship Week, including plans to celebrate the team April 5, visit transy.edu/wbb23.