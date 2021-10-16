Big Blue Madness tips off hoops hype

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was an electric night for Big Blue Nation, the players, and coaches at Big Blue Madness Friday.

For many of these players, it was their first Big Blue Madness because COVID-19 forced the teams to hold it alone in Memorial Coliseum last year.

The fans returned in full force to see the men's team players and the women's team players being introduced. They went through a three-point competition and the men did a dunk competition.

Then, they scrimmaged.

Coach Calipari also gave his State of the Program speech and it ended with wanting to hear the crowd cheer "Go Big Blue".

"I got chills," UK forward Jacob Toppin said. When they started chanting 'Go Big Blue', I definitely got chills down my whole body so I can't wait to hear that during a game."

"It's just great and it just makes me more excited for the season because this is just exactly how it's going to be for our games," UK guard Rhyne Howard said. "They're always cheering, always just as excited as we are."

