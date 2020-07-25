Menu

Bowden officially signs contract with Raiders

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Wildcat Lynn Bowden Jr. has officially signed his rookie contract to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bowden sent out the moment it happened throughout social media Saturday.

Bowden was selected in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.

He joins the Raiders, a team that will be playing in Las Vegas for the first time this season in a brand new stadium.

