Clinkscale, Sumrall add new titles with UK Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has added titles and roles for two of his coaches, Steve Clinkscale and Jon Sumrall.

Clinkscale has been the defensive backs coach but now he is also the defensive passing game coordinator. “Coach Clinkscale has had major input in our defensive scheme since his arrival here at UK,” Stoops said. “He’s not only had a major role in our program defensively but in recruiting as well. He’s brings a lot of experience to our staff as he has been a defensive coordinator and he will only continue to build on that here.”

Sumrall has been the inside linebackers coach and now he adds co-defensive coordinator to his title to help out Brad White. “He is more than capable of being a Power 5 defensive coordinator. He has turned down multiple opportunities to do so and stay at his alma mater because he loves this place," said Coach Stoops.

Clinkscale is about to start his sixth season while Sumrall is going into his third season after being a three-year letterwinner for the Wildcats from 2002-'04.