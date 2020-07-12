Menu

Cook wins Lexington City Golf Championship; Parks is runner-up

Jacob Cook
Photo Courtesy of UK Athletics
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 12, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) — Kentucky men’s golfers Jacob Cook and Cooper Parks earned a 1-2 finish at this weekend’s Lexington City Golf Championship, with Cook edging Parks by a stroke.

The tournament is a three-day, 54-hole event, played on three different courses in Lexington. This year’s event saw the players take on the Lakeside Golf Course, the Gay Brewer Jr. Course at Picadome and Kearney Hill Golf Links.

Cook fired rounds of 73-66-68 for a 207 and 9-under par scorecard. Parks shot rounds of 71-68-69 and concluded the tournament at 8-under par. Another Wildcat, Jackson LaLonde, earned a seventh-place showing with scores of 74-71-70 to enable three UK players to earn top-10 finishes among a field of 70 golfers.

This marks the second spectacular performance of the summer for Cook who finished as the low amateur at the Unbridled Event at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky, in May

