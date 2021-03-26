Howard named Wooden All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard has been named a John R. Wooden All-American and that instantly makes her a finalist for the National Player of the Year.

The five-player team, alphabetically, consists of: Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (Connecticut), Dana Evans (Louisville), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), and NaLyssa Smith (Baylor).

The 45th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the women’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on Monday, April 5th, on SportsCenter on ESPN.

Howard averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game this season with 50 steals and 70 assists.