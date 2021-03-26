Menu

Watch
SportsTrue Blue Sports

Actions

Howard named Wooden All-American

Makes Wildcat a finalists for Player of the Year
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
RHYNE HOWARD.png
Posted at 6:39 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 18:39:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard has been named a John R. Wooden All-American and that instantly makes her a finalist for the National Player of the Year.

The five-player team, alphabetically, consists of: Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (Connecticut), Dana Evans (Louisville), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), and NaLyssa Smith (Baylor).

The 45th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the women’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on Monday, April 5th, on SportsCenter on ESPN.

Howard averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game this season with 50 steals and 70 assists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!