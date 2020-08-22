Kentucky basketball gets first commit for class of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky got its first commit Saturday for the 2021 class in Nolan Hickman.

Hickman is a four-star guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Hickman is a 6'2" 185 point guard who is a top-30 prospect and the third best point guard in the nation according to 247Sports.

247Sports' National Recruiting Analyst, Josh Gershon, has this to say about the new Kentucky Wildcat:

Point guard with good size and length. Plus athlete with frame that will allow for strength with maturity. Competitor with impressive mental makeup. Does nice job balancing shooting and creating for others. Versatile scorer and savvy facilitator. Strong on ball defender. Has both high floor and high ceiling. Easy high major starter with NBA upside.