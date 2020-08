Former Kentucky football star and current Las Vegas Raider, Lynn Bowden Jr., announced late Sunday that his grandmother passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

This Covid shit real man just lost my grandma to it today y’all hug and love y’all elderly people man and be kareful 💔 — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 10, 2020

Our thoughts are with Bowden and his family at this time.