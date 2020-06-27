Menu

Matthew Mitchell recovering from minor brain surgery

Matthew Mitchell UK Women’s Basketball beats Alabama State on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 . Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-27 17:09:59-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell is recovering from surgery after blood was found on his brain a couple of weeks ago.

His wife, Jenna, posted on Facebook Saturday morning saying Mitchell fell and suffered from a concussion about four months ago.

Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache. That's when doctors found blood on his brain that required Mitchell to have surgery.

Surgeons removed a subdural hematoma, and Jenna said that the surgery was a success and Mitchell is recovering.

