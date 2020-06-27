Matthew Mitchell recovering from minor brain surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell is recovering from surgery after blood was found on his brain a couple of weeks ago.

His wife, Jenna, posted on Facebook Saturday morning saying Mitchell fell and suffered from a concussion about four months ago.

Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache. That's when doctors found blood on his brain that required Mitchell to have surgery.

Surgeons removed a subdural hematoma, and Jenna said that the surgery was a success and Mitchell is recovering.