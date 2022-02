TUSCALOOSA, Al. — The Crimson Tide were shut down from deep, shooting just 3-30 from three, as Kentucky gets the road win 66-55.

A 9-1 start by Alabama had evaporated to a 33-27 for Kentucky by halftime.

The Wildcats had big bench production from freshman Daimion Collins who put up 10 points and 6 rebounds in 9 minutes of play.

Tshiebwe finished with another double-double, 10 points, 15 rebounds.

Kentucky lost the rebound battle for the second game in a row, 47-44.