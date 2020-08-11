SEC Commissioner makes statement on upcoming season, will play for now

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Tuesday night amid the Big Ten and PAC-12 postponing all fall sports activities for the 2020 season.

The ACC released a similar statement saying it plans to continue for now. The Big XII has yet to release a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Big Ten and PAC-12 both made the calls to postpone fall sports for 2020, including football. They both are hoping to play in the spring of 2021.

Just minutes after postponing fall sports, the PAC-12 announced that it will postpone all non-conference games until January as well.

Kentucky was scheduled to play UCLA in December in the CBS Sports Classic.