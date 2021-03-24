Steiner still on the watch list for the Bowerman Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK sprinter Abby Steiner is on the list for the Bowerman Award for the second time this season. It's an honor given to the top collegiate track and field athlete.

Steiner is once again on the list after winning gold at the NCAA Indoor Championships where she set or tied several records. They included:

· Tied the all-time indoor collegiate record and the NCAA Indoor Championship record (also 22.38 by Gabby Thomas of Harvard)

· Tied for second-fastest indoors in United States history (record is 22.33 by Gwen Torrence)

· Fastest time in the world for the 2021 indoor season

· Tied for fifth-fastest indoors in world history (record of 21.87 by Merlene Ottey of Jamaica)

· Set a personal best (previous best 22.41 at this year’s SEC Indoor Championship preliminaries)

· Broke her own school record of 22.41

· Broke her own SEC record of 22.41

· Broke the Randal Tyson Center facility record (previous record 22.40 by Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Bianca Knight of the University of Texas)

Kentucky’s outdoor season begins this weekend at the Weems Baskin Invitational in South Carolina. Steiner expects to begin outdoors April 2-3 at the Florida Relays.