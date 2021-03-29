UK Basketball adds transfer Kellan Grady

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team announced on Monday the addition of transfer Kellan Grady.

Grady is a high-scoring guard who scored over 2,000 points while averaging 17 points per game at Davidson the last four seasons. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

“First, I want to express my eternal gratitude for Davidson College, Coach McKillop and his entire staff for giving me the opportunity to represent Davidson for the last four years,” Grady said. “It has truly been an incredible experience and has made me a better player — and more importantly, a better person.

“With that said, I’m very excited to be a Wildcat again and play for Coach Calipari at the University of Kentucky. It is a tremendous opportunity to compete at the highest level and pursue my dreams. I’m grateful for the opportunity and eager to get to work.”

Grady was a top-70 prospect (Rivals and 247Sports) when he came out of high school in Boston.

“Kellan has established himself as one of the best players in the country,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “His size, his skills, his scoring ability and his playmaking ability speak volumes to the player that he is. Kellan played in a great program under a terrific coach, Bob McKillop. He is a four-year starter whose toughness and fight will add to our team. His game-to-game consistency – his scoring, his ability to share the ball and his defense – is part of what makes him special, and we are ecstatic to have him join a team that was close last season but needed what he gives us to get over to the top.”

At this point UK has lost Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke to the NBA while Isaiah Jackson put his name in with the possibility of returning. Jacob Toppin, Devin Askew, Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware have all said they plan to return to UK next season.

