WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A day before national signing day, Kentucky has landed a commitment from R.J. Adams. The Woodbridge, Virginia native flipped his commitment from his original commit to Penn State to saying he was coming to Kentucky.

Adams is the No. 12 offensive guard in the country according to Rivals and No. 16 by 247sports.com. He's a legitimate four star. Adams picked Kentucky over N.C. State and Alabama. Adams is now the fifth four or five-star pledge for Kentucky’s 2020 class.