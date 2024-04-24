UK athletes honored at 2024 CATSPYs: See the full list of award winners here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky hosted its 22nd annual CATSPY Awards Tuesday night at the Central Bank Center.
The award ceremony was held to recognize athletic and academic performances during the 2023-24 year in the University of Kentucky Athletics Department.
A full list of award winners can be found below:
Community Service Award
JJ Weaver, Football
Tori Orcutt, Women's Swim and Dive
Caroline Benda, Women's Swim and Dive
Lizzy Stevens, Women's Tennis
Tanner Parks, Men's Golf
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tom Kalinowski, Football Equipment Manager
Scholar Athletes Award
Tori Orcutt, Women's Swim and Dive
Sofie Davis, Women's Swim and Dive
Ethan Kern, Track & Field, Cross Country
Academic Teams Award
Women's Soccer
Men's Cross Country
Keightley Assist Award
Teagan Garrison, Gymnastics
Mike Lyden Courage Award
Kate Kaufling, Dance Team
Scratch Award
Logan Dorsey, Men's Soccer
Creslyn Brose, Gymnastics
Supporting Role Award
JJ Mercer, Men's Tennis
Erin Lamb, Volleyball
Blue Heart Award (For dedication and perseverance)
Josh Kattus, Football
Grant Smith, Baseball
Martin Soereide, Men's Soccer
Female Newcomer of the Year Award
Brooklyn Deleye, Volleyball
Male Newcomer of the Year Award
Reed Sheppard, Men's Basketball
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Raena Worley, Gymnastics
Laney Frye, Women's Golf
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Alex Goff, Men's Golf
Keaton Daniel, Track & Field
Mr. Wildcat Award
Eli Cox, Football
Devin Burkes, Baseball
Keaton Daniel, Track & Field
Miss Wildcat Award
Raena Worley, Gymnastics
Azhani Tealer, Volleyball
Jordyn Rhodes, Women's Soccer
Erin Coffel, Softball
Elite Performance Award
Jordyn Rhodes, Women’s Soccer – Scored two goals in upset win over No. 9 Alabama to become the program's all-time leading goal scorer with 45 career goals
Sofia Ceccarello, Rifle – First-Team All-America in combined, air rifle and smallbore; 1190 aggregate score vs. Alaska Fairbanks
Makenzie Wilson, Gymnastics – Became the first UK gymnast in decades to record a perfect 10.00, accomplishing the feat on vault on Excite Night
Raena Worley, Gymnastics – Recorded five perfect 10.0s in 2024, including four on floor exercise and one on uneven bars
Stephanie Schoonover, Softball – Incredible performance vs. No. 13 Alabama, throwing an 181 pitch complete-game victory
Erin Lamb, Volleyball – Recorded five kills in the fifth set vs. Arkansas as a substitute to help UK to a 3-2 win
Masai Russell, Women’s Track and Field – 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships Silver Medalist in 100H, 400H and 4×100 Relay
Erin Coffel, Softball – Broke the school record with her 62nd-career home run vs. UNC Wilmington
Mason Visconti, Men’s Soccer – Recorded two goals in UK’s upset victory over No. 1 Marshall
Alfred Baafi, Men’s Soccer – Recorded the game-winning goal in UK’s upset victory over No. 2 West Virginia
Ben Damge, Men’s Soccer – Scored two goals vs. Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing UK to the second round for the fifth straight season
Ray Davis, Football – Four touchdowns in UK’s win over Florida with a career-high 280 yards earning national player of the week from multiple outlets
Barion Brown, Football – Broke UK’s single-season and career records for kickoff return average, including a return for a TD in UK’s victory over Louisville
Deone Walker, Football – All-America honors from multiple outlets after leading UK in tackles for loss, quarterback sacks and quarterback hurries
Braden Peiser, Rifle – Second-Team All-America in air rifle; gold medal in air rifle at GARC Championships; silver medal in air rifle at NCAA Championships
Reed Sheppard, Men’s Basketball – National Freshman of the Year scored career-high 32 points, including game-winner vs. Mississippi State
Devin Burkes, Baseball – Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Lexington Regional, including game-winning home run vs. Ball State
Charlelie Cosnet, Men’s Tennis – Clinching point for Kentucky in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 win over Stanford at Boone Tennis Center
Keaton Daniel, Men’s Track and Field – 2023-24 NCAA Indoor National Pole Vault Champion; 2023 SEC Outdoor Pole Vault Champion; 2024 SEC Indoor Pole Vault Champion
Teams of the Year Awards
Men’s Tennis – 2023 and 2024 SEC Tournament Champions, 2024 SEC Regular-Season Champions
Gymnastics – SEC Championship Third-Place Finish, Program-Record Score 198.100
Volleyball – SEC Championship, seventh consecutive season; NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Baseball – 2023 NCAA Super Regional, 40-Win Season