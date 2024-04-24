UK athletes honored at 2024 CATSPYs: See the full list of award winners here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky hosted its 22nd annual CATSPY Awards Tuesday night at the Central Bank Center.

The award ceremony was held to recognize athletic and academic performances during the 2023-24 year in the University of Kentucky Athletics Department.

A full list of award winners can be found below:

Community Service Award

JJ Weaver, Football

Tori Orcutt, Women's Swim and Dive

Caroline Benda, Women's Swim and Dive

Lizzy Stevens, Women's Tennis

Tanner Parks, Men's Golf

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Kalinowski, Football Equipment Manager

Scholar Athletes Award

Tori Orcutt, Women's Swim and Dive

Sofie Davis, Women's Swim and Dive

Ethan Kern, Track & Field, Cross Country

Academic Teams Award

Women's Soccer

Men's Cross Country

Keightley Assist Award

Teagan Garrison, Gymnastics

Mike Lyden Courage Award

Kate Kaufling, Dance Team

Scratch Award

Logan Dorsey, Men's Soccer

Creslyn Brose, Gymnastics

Supporting Role Award

JJ Mercer, Men's Tennis

Erin Lamb, Volleyball

Blue Heart Award (For dedication and perseverance)

Josh Kattus, Football

Grant Smith, Baseball

Martin Soereide, Men's Soccer

Female Newcomer of the Year Award

Brooklyn Deleye, Volleyball

Male Newcomer of the Year Award

Reed Sheppard, Men's Basketball

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Raena Worley, Gymnastics

Laney Frye, Women's Golf

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Alex Goff, Men's Golf

Keaton Daniel, Track & Field

Mr. Wildcat Award

Eli Cox, Football

Devin Burkes, Baseball

Keaton Daniel, Track & Field

Miss Wildcat Award

Raena Worley, Gymnastics

Azhani Tealer, Volleyball

Jordyn Rhodes, Women's Soccer

Erin Coffel, Softball

Elite Performance Award

Jordyn Rhodes, Women’s Soccer – Scored two goals in upset win over No. 9 Alabama to become the program's all-time leading goal scorer with 45 career goals

Sofia Ceccarello, Rifle – First-Team All-America in combined, air rifle and smallbore; 1190 aggregate score vs. Alaska Fairbanks

Makenzie Wilson, Gymnastics – Became the first UK gymnast in decades to record a perfect 10.00, accomplishing the feat on vault on Excite Night

Raena Worley, Gymnastics – Recorded five perfect 10.0s in 2024, including four on floor exercise and one on uneven bars

Stephanie Schoonover, Softball – Incredible performance vs. No. 13 Alabama, throwing an 181 pitch complete-game victory

Erin Lamb, Volleyball – Recorded five kills in the fifth set vs. Arkansas as a substitute to help UK to a 3-2 win

Masai Russell, Women’s Track and Field – 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships Silver Medalist in 100H, 400H and 4×100 Relay

Erin Coffel, Softball – Broke the school record with her 62nd-career home run vs. UNC Wilmington

Mason Visconti, Men’s Soccer – Recorded two goals in UK’s upset victory over No. 1 Marshall

Alfred Baafi, Men’s Soccer – Recorded the game-winning goal in UK’s upset victory over No. 2 West Virginia

Ben Damge, Men’s Soccer – Scored two goals vs. Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing UK to the second round for the fifth straight season

Ray Davis, Football – Four touchdowns in UK’s win over Florida with a career-high 280 yards earning national player of the week from multiple outlets

Barion Brown, Football – Broke UK’s single-season and career records for kickoff return average, including a return for a TD in UK’s victory over Louisville

Deone Walker, Football – All-America honors from multiple outlets after leading UK in tackles for loss, quarterback sacks and quarterback hurries

Braden Peiser, Rifle – Second-Team All-America in air rifle; gold medal in air rifle at GARC Championships; silver medal in air rifle at NCAA Championships

Reed Sheppard, Men’s Basketball – National Freshman of the Year scored career-high 32 points, including game-winner vs. Mississippi State

Devin Burkes, Baseball – Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Lexington Regional, including game-winning home run vs. Ball State

Charlelie Cosnet, Men’s Tennis – Clinching point for Kentucky in 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 win over Stanford at Boone Tennis Center

Keaton Daniel, Men’s Track and Field – 2023-24 NCAA Indoor National Pole Vault Champion; 2023 SEC Outdoor Pole Vault Champion; 2024 SEC Indoor Pole Vault Champion

Teams of the Year Awards

Men’s Tennis – 2023 and 2024 SEC Tournament Champions, 2024 SEC Regular-Season Champions

Gymnastics – SEC Championship Third-Place Finish, Program-Record Score 198.100

Volleyball – SEC Championship, seventh consecutive season; NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Baseball – 2023 NCAA Super Regional, 40-Win Season

