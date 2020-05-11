UK athletics to hold virtUal5K presented by Kroger

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the Big Blue Nation eager to engage with UK Athletics and participate in a unique fitness challenge will have the opportunity to do both later this month. UK Athletics will hold the first-ever virtUal5K presented by Kroger May 23-25.

Free registration for the virtUal5K is available now. Participants can run the 5k around their homes, yards or neighborhoods between May 23-25.

Participants can complete the race all at once or spread the distance out throughout the three-day challenge. Participants are encouraged to download the Nike Run Club App or any fitness tracking mobile app to track their run times and activity.

Fans can share videos from their run and screenshots of their time using #TilTheBattleIsRun on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to engage in friendly competition.

UK Athletics will send a registration packet to all participants via email prior to the virtUal5K. Registration packets will include information about how to participate, as well as a customized digital race bib and a link to a Spotify playlist created for the race.

Additionally, each participant will be assigned to a team led by a celebrity captain from the world of UK sports. Details about that will be shared in the registration packet emailed to participants.

