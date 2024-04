LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky baseball and softball teams announced that their Wednesday games will be postponed due to the weather.

UK baseball was set to take on Louisville while the softball team was up against NKU.

Neither team has set a makeup date for the games.

Softball will travel to College Station, Texas, this weekend to play against No. 13 Texas A&M.

While baseball will stay at home to take on No. 11 Alabama on Friday at 6:30 p.m.