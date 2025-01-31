UK basketball alum Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro named as 2025 All-Star reserves

(LEX 18) — UK men's basketball alum Anthony Davis and Tyler Herro have been named as reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, TNT announced on Thursday. The two will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns, also program alum, who were announced all-star starters last week.

This year's event is slated to take place at the Chase Center on Feb. 16, featuring a mini tournament with four teams.

2025's event will mark Davis's tenth selection to the all-star game, "the most ever by a Kentucky men's basketball alumni," UK Athletics said in a press release.

"Now in his 13th NBA season overall, and sixth with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis is averaging 25.7 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks," said the release. "He is one of three players in the NBA to rank in the top 10 in both points and rebounds per game alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo."

For Herro, 2025 will be his first all-star game, following six seasons with the Miami Heat.

According to the release, "Herro was an All-Southeastern Conference Second Team and All-Freshman Team selection, starting all 37 games and averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Cats reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament."

Over 56 NBA All-Star selections, Kentucky has had 20 players participate. Last season, seven all-stars hailed from the program.