UK fans brave wet, cold weather for Governor's Cup game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a wet and cold morning down at Kroger Field, but the weather wasn't enough to stop True Blue fans from cheering on the Cats.

Some filed in four hours before the kickoff at noon on Saturday.

Among those was LEX 18's Chief Meterologist Bill Meck, who said he never misses a home game.

"It's survival tailgating today," Meck said. "This is not the little delicate things. This is real life tailgating where you're just out here to get through the game and have fun."

UK fan Michael Doane was also set up to tailgate hours before the Governor's Cup game. He said the weather would never affect his decision to go to an UK game.

"I love the Cats," Doane said. "I'm part of the Big Blue Nation. We'll go to hell or high water with them."

Doane even suggested that the bad weather would actually be an asset for the team, especially after wins over siminlar conditions over teams like Missouri.

"We love sloppy," Doane said. "Just like mudders on a race track. We do better when it's wet."

