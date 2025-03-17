UK fans invited to Milwaukee for free NCAA Tournament pregame

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky fans have been invited to take on the city of Milwaukee for a free NCAA Tournament pregame on Friday, March 21.

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association is hosting the free event at On Tap, located at 1203 N 10th Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Free swag will be available for fans while supplies last.

No. 3 seed Kentucky will take on No. 14 seed Troy at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. First and second round tickets can be purchased here.

If UK advances to the second round, On Tap will serve as the headquarters for the UK Alumni Association, opening three hours before Kentucky's scheduled game.

If you aren't able to make it to Milwaukee for the game, a full list of watch party locations can be found here.

